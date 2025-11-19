Shelf Drilling jasckup to resume Middle East contract

Shelf Drilling received a notice to restart operations for the Harvey H. Ward jackup in the Middle East. The rig’s work was suspended by the customer in September 2024. Under the updated plan, operations are expected to resume before the end of January 2026, extending the contract through October 2029.

The Harvey H. Ward is a jackup designed for shallow-water development and workover campaigns, with modern drilling controls and efficient modular layouts to support long-term programs in the region.