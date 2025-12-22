NewsThe Offshore Frontier

INEOS, Shell make Norphlet oil discovery

Dec 22, 2025
The Appomattox floating production system is located approximately 80 miles southeast of Louisiana in the Gulf of Mexico Norphlet formation, in approximately 7,400 ft of water.

INEOS Energy and Shell made a new oil discovery in the Norphlet formation in the US Gulf of Mexico. Shell is the operator of the well with a 79% working interest, while INEOS Energy holds the remaining 21% interest.

The discovery was made at the Nashville exploration well, drilled more than five miles beneath the seabed in a deepwater Norphlet target. Drilling operations were carried out using the Deepwater Proteus rig.

Further technical evaluation is underway to assess the size and commercial potential of the discovery.

