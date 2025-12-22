INEOS, Shell make Norphlet oil discovery

INEOS Energy and Shell made a new oil discovery in the Norphlet formation in the US Gulf of Mexico. Shell is the operator of the well with a 79% working interest, while INEOS Energy holds the remaining 21% interest.

The discovery was made at the Nashville exploration well, drilled more than five miles beneath the seabed in a deepwater Norphlet target. Drilling operations were carried out using the Deepwater Proteus rig.

Further technical evaluation is underway to assess the size and commercial potential of the discovery.