Japex to expand US drilling activity through DJ Basin operated assets

JAPEX is set to acquire operated tight oil and gas assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado and parts of Wyoming, providing the company with its first operated upstream position in the US. The assets are currently producing about 35,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day net, primarily from horizontal wells targeting tight reservoirs.

Following completion, JAPEX plans to increase production through additional development drilling, recompletions and field optimization programs, with output targeted to reach approximately 50,000 boed by 2030. The assets include an established inventory of drilling locations supported by existing infrastructure, allowing for phased development activity.

The transaction is expected to close by February 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.