Two discoveries follow exploration drilling on Norwegian Shelf

Exploration drilling on the Norwegian Continental Shelf delivered two new discoveries, adding gas and condensate resources in the North Sea and oil with associated gas condensate near the Tyrihans field in the Norwegian Sea.

In the North Sea, Harbour Energy and its partners proved a gas and condensate accumulation in the Camilla Nord prospect with wildcat wells 35/8-8 S and A. The wells were drilled by the Transocean Norge rig on behalf of the licensees, and initial results suggest the find could be tied back to existing Vega field infrastructure with further evaluation to follow.

Further north in the Norwegian Sea, Equinor and its partners Vår Energi and DNO made an oil, gas and condensate discovery in the Tyrihans Øst prospect via exploration well 6407/1-B-2 H. The well was drilled by Transocean’s Transocean Encourage rig, and the licensees will assess options for potential production well activity tied back to the Tyrihans complex.