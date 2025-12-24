CNOOC makes major oil discovery in Bohai Sea

CNOOC made a major oilfield discovery of Qinhuangdao 29-6 in the shallow Neogene formations of the Bohai Sea, which adds over 100 million tons of oil equivalent in-place.

The discovery well was drilled and completed at a depth of 1,688 m, which encountered a total of 66.7 m oil pay zones and was tested to produce approximately 2,560 barrels of crude oil per day. Through continued exploration, the proved in-place volume of Qinhuangdao 29-6 Oilfield has exceeded 100 million tons of oil equivalent.