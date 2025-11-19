DeepOcean awarded UK subsea tie-back contract

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has been awarded a contract to provide subsea construction and tie-in work at a subsea field development on the UK continental shelf. The field is being developed as a subsea tie-back to an existing host facility.

DeepOcean’s scope of work includes the installation of a flexible production riser and flowline and an umbilical connecting the host facility to the subsea Christmas tree. The scope also covers the protection of the flowline and umbilical, as well as the commissioning of the newly installed infrastructure.

Offshore operations will be executed in two phases: subsea construction and tie-in activities initially, followed by commissioning performed by a second offshore construction vessel from DeepOcean’s chartered fleet.