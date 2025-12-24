News

Helix awarded multi-year P&A contract in UK North Sea

Dec 24, 2025
Helix Energy secured a multi-year contract with a major operator for riserless plug and abandonment (P&A) operations on up to 34 subsea wells in the UK North Sea. The awarded scope of work is scheduled to start in 2026 and includes the flushing and disconnection of pipelines and well P&A.

Helix expects to use Helix-owned assets including either the Well Enhancer or the Seawell, purpose-built light well intervention vessels with saturation diving capabilities, a subsea intervention lubricator and remotely operated vehicles. Helix will also be providing project management and engineering services.

