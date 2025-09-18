NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Shelf Drilling jackup spuds new well at Teal West, North Sea

Sep 18, 2025
The Shelf Drilling Fortress jackup rig (Source: Shelf Drilling)

Hibiscus Petroleum announced that the Shelf Drilling Fortress jackup, mobilized from Invergordon, Scotland, has been positioned at site and spudded a new well at the Teal West field, located 4 km from the Anasuria FPSO facility in the North Sea.

Once completed, the new well will be tied back to the Anasuria FPSO. Subsea installation activities are scheduled to take place in early Q2 2026, with first oil expected by mid-2026. Fluids from the Teal West well will be processed and exported from the Anasuria FPSO.

