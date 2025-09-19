NewsOnshore Advances

Melbana starts drilling of Amistad-2 production well

Sep 19, 2025
Melbana Energy reported that drilling of the Amistad-2 production well began in Cuba in the early hours of Thursday, 18 September. Amistad-2 is planned to be drilled to a total depth of 1125 m measured depth.

The Unit 1A formation will be logged, but not tested, en route. A 650-m measured depth section of the Unit 1B formation will be drilled to intersect a series of natural fracture systems interpreted from seismic. The geological target is approximately 850 m southwest of, and 200 m up-dip to, Alameda-2 in a location near the crestal-axis of a localized anticline, which is interpreted to have significant fracturing of the carbonate reservoir.

