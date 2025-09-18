BW Energy makes changes to executive management team

BW Energy appointed Brice Morlot as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Thomas Young as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr Morlot succeeds Lin Espey, who stepped down as COO in July.

Mr Morlot joined BW Energy in 2024 as the Company’s CFO. He has extensive experience, financial expertise and a strong operational background in the E&P sector. Mr Young, previously the Chief Strategy Officer, has been part of the company since its inception. He has played a key role in the company’s financing activities, leveraging a wide range of strategy, economics and corporate finance competencies.

“The appointments reflect our strategy to promote from within and build on existing strengths. Brice and Thomas have contributed significantly to BW Energy’s development, and I am very confident they will continue to do so in their new roles as we execute our plan to increase production to ~90,000 barrels per day in 2028,” said Carl Arnet, CEO of BW Energy. “I would also like to thank Lin Espey for his leadership and dedication. He has been instrumental in taking the company to where it is today, and I wish him the best in his future endeavors.”