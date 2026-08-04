Odfjell Drilling brings Deepsea Atlantic back on hire

Odfjell Drilling confirmed that its Deepsea Atlantic semisubmersible has returned to operations, ending a total off-hire period of 106 days following an equipment handling incident in April.

The blowout preventer dropped to the seabed at a depth of approximately 1,100 m during an incident on 18 April 2026 while the rig was working offshore the UK. Odfjell Drilling recovered the dropped BOP, returned the rig to yard for repairs, and installed a spare BOP the company had in stock before bringing the unit back into service.

Deepsea Atlantic is a 2009-built sixth generation semisubmersible under contract to Adura, the joint venture between Shell and Equinor, through the end of the second quarter of 2027.