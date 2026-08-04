NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Valaris 249 wraps up Angelin campaign for BP in Trinidad

Aug 4, 2026
0 34 Less than a minute
Valaris 249 wraps up Angelin campaign for BP in Trinidad

Valaris finished a two-well workover and completion campaign for BP offshore Trinidad nearly 17 days ahead of schedule, deploying its VALARIS 249 jackup rig on the operation known as the Angelin campaign.

BP awarded Valaris a 100-day contract for VALARIS 249 in 2025, with work beginning in the first quarter of 2026 immediately after the rig completed a previous program for another operator.

VALARIS 249 is an LT Super Gorilla jackup capable of accommodating 120 personnel and drilling to depths of up to 10,668 m. Following the BP campaign, the rig is scheduled to begin a contract for Shell offshore Trinidad running from October 2026 to October 2027.

Aug 4, 2026
0 34 Less than a minute

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