NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Dolphin Drilling executes multi-year UKCS contract for Borgland Dolphin

Jun 2, 2026
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Dolphin Drilling lands LOI for Borgland Dolphin semisub

Dolphin Drilling signed a contract for its semisubmersible drilling rig Borgland Dolphin with an undisclosed UK Continental Shelf operator, converting the letter of intent announced in April into a firm fixture valued at approximately $239 million.

The contract is scheduled to start in the second half of 2027, in direct continuation following the rig’s release from an existing contract. The firm term runs through October 2031, which is the expiry of the rig’s current special period survey, inclusive of mobilization and demobilization, with options for up to a further five years that include a contribution toward the survey.

Jun 2, 2026
0 47 Less than a minute

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