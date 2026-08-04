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ADNOC, SLB deploy AI platform across more than 120 drilling rigs

Aug 4, 2026
0 82 1 minute read

ADNOC, in collaboration with SLB, deployed an artificial intelligence-enabled Real-Time Operations Center across its fleet of more than 120 drilling rigs, giving teams a faster, more connected way to monitor and manage drilling operations across its onshore and offshore assets.

The platform replaces multiple existing tools and cuts engineering effort by 30-40%, letting engineers oversee two to three times more rigs while maintaining effective oversight. Automated dashboards and AI-driven performance insights allow reporting cycles that previously took several days to be completed within hours, and the system can flag potential issues before they escalate, cutting incident response times by four to twelve hours and helping avoid one to two days of rig downtime.

The platform is enabled by SLB’s DrillOps intelligent well delivery and insights solutions, bringing live rig data into a single environment for business, asset and drilling teams. It is deployed on the rig fleet operated by ADNOC Drilling, supporting operators ADNOC Onshore and ADNOC Offshore, and was developed and is hosted within ADNOC’s own cloud environment in the UAE.

Aug 4, 2026
0 82 1 minute read

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