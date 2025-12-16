NewsPeople, Companies and Products

Serica Energy expands Southern North Sea portfolio

Dec 16, 2025
0 383 Less than a minute
Serica Energy expands Southern North Sea asset portfolio

Serica Energy will acquire a portfolio of Southern North Sea gas assets from Spirit Energy and affiliates. Completion of the transaction is expected in Q2 2026. Spirit Energy will retain the majority of decommissioning responsibilities associated with the operated assets.

The transaction includes a non-operated interest in the Cygnus gas field, one of the largest producing gas fields in the region, along with a non-operated stake in Clipper South. Serica will also assume operatorship across multiple assets in the Greater Markham Area, strengthening its role as an operator in the basin.

Additional interests included in the deal span several Southern North Sea gas fields, with Serica taking operated positions at Eris and Ceres and a non-operated interest at Galleon.

Dec 16, 2025
0 383 Less than a minute

Related Articles

AI SME system enables increasingly complex autonomous decision making at real-time command center

Dec 16, 2025

Odfjell finalizes acquisition of Deepsea Bollsta

Dec 16, 2025
The Noble Globetrotter I is undergoing customer acceptance testing before beginning a 10-year contract with Shell.

OMV preps for offshore campaign in Bulgaria

Dec 16, 2025
Seadrill plans to conduct a proof-of-concept trial with a third-party engineering firm on battery-powered tri-axial vibration sensors on its West Neptune drillship. The sensors will gather vibration data from the rig’s primary load path equipment, which Seadrill’s Asset Lifecycle Management platform can use to look for patterns that align with equipment malfunction. Currently the data is taken manually by rig crews, so automating the process will help to reduce the workload of those personnel.

Seadrill lines up continued drilling work in US Gulf and Angola

Dec 16, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button