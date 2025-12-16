Serica Energy expands Southern North Sea portfolio

Serica Energy will acquire a portfolio of Southern North Sea gas assets from Spirit Energy and affiliates. Completion of the transaction is expected in Q2 2026. Spirit Energy will retain the majority of decommissioning responsibilities associated with the operated assets.

The transaction includes a non-operated interest in the Cygnus gas field, one of the largest producing gas fields in the region, along with a non-operated stake in Clipper South. Serica will also assume operatorship across multiple assets in the Greater Markham Area, strengthening its role as an operator in the basin.

Additional interests included in the deal span several Southern North Sea gas fields, with Serica taking operated positions at Eris and Ceres and a non-operated interest at Galleon.