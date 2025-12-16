Odfjell finalizes acquisition of Deepsea Bollsta

Odfjell Drilling completed the acquisition of the harsh-environment semisubmersible rig Deepsea Bollsta, bringing the unit fully into its owned fleet. The acquisition formalizes the company’s direct ownership of the unit and supports long-term fleet planning.

The rig, built in 2019 and of the Moss CS60E design, has been under Odfjell Drilling’s management since early 2022 and will continue operating under its existing drilling contract with Equinor on the Norwegian continental shelf. As part of the integration, the unit will be renamed Deepsea Bergen in 2026.

Odfjell Drilling said the move positions the Deepsea Bergen for continued drilling activity under its current contract and available extension options. It will join Odfjell Drilling’s lineup of harsh-environment rigs that include Deepsea Nordkapp, Deepsea Aberdeen and others.