Seplat’s ANOH project achieves first gas in Nigeria

Jan 20, 2026
Seplat Energy brought first gas from its 300 million standard cu ft per day (MMscfd) Assa North–Ohaji South (ANOH) gas project in Nigeria’s Niger Delta.

To enable gas flow on 16 January 2026, four upstream wells that had been on standby since November 2025 were brought online to supply gas to the ANOH Gas Processing Company facility. Initial production has stabilized, delivering 40–52 MMscfd of processed wet gas directly to the Indorama Petrochemical Plant and 2,000-2,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day of condensate, with expectations of further increases as throughput ramps up design capacity.

