Lime Petroleum completes Brage drilling campaign

Lime Petroleum’s rig campaign on the Brage platform offshore Norway that began on 8 July 2025 has now been completed. The three-well program included an exploration well, an appraisal well and a new production well. Production from the new Talisker production well has come onstream as planned and is showing promising early results.

During the Talisker exploration well, new commercial oil discoveries were made in the Cook and Statfjord formations. Preliminary assessments indicate combined gross recoverable resources in the range of 16–33 million barrels of oil equivalent. Further hydrocarbons encountered in thin Brent Group sandstones were appraised by additional well paths completed in Q4 2025.

Separately, the Bestla drilling campaign (PL740) has been completed by the operator with the Deepsea Yantai rig. Highlights include over 16 km drilled, including 10 km in reservoir, successful appraisal of the West Segment and delivery of the field’s first multi-lateral technology well. The wells have been suspended and are being prepared for Christmas tree installation in Q3 2026.