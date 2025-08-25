NewsThe Offshore Frontier

OKEA hits oil in Talisker exploration well, Brage field

OKEA made oil discoveries in the Talisker exploration well at the Brage field (PL 055). The discoveries were made in the Cook and Statfjord formations and are considered commercial with preliminary estimates of gross recoverable resources in the range of 16 – 33 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) combined. In addition, appraisal of hydrocarbons encountered in the Brent group is expected completed during Q4 2025.

The Talisker exploration well (31/4-A-15 B), a 10.223-m long well, was drilled from the Brage platform in the North Sea. Discoveries were made in the Cook and Statfjord formations and are considered commercial with preliminary estimates of gross recoverable resources in the range of 2 – 7 million boe in the Cook formation and 14 – 26 million boe in the Statfjord formation respectively.

In addition, hydrocarbons were encountered in two thin sandstones in the Brent group which will be further appraised by the upcoming well paths, expected completed during Q4 2025.

