Santos completes Barossa drilling, ramps multi-basin well programs

Santos completed the six-well drilling campaign at the Barossa gas field offshore northern Australia, with all wells successfully tested and intersecting high-quality reservoir sections. Average individual well deliverability was estimated at approximately 300 million standard cu ft per day, supporting ramp-up of gas export volumes to the BW Opal FPSO, which is currently operating at around 75% of plant capacity.

At the Pikka Phase 1 development on Alaska’s North Slope, drilling and completion activities continued through the fourth quarter, bringing the total number of completed wells to 24. The 23rd well delivered the highest initial production rate to date at approximately 8,000 bbl/d, while the 24th well was completed as a dual-reservoir combination well. The project is nearing mechanical completion, with first oil targeted for late Q1 2026.

In Papua New Guinea, Santos completed the Hides F2 well and initiated startup operations during the quarter. Initial production rates averaged approximately 60 MMscf/d, contributing additional supply to the PNG gas system.

Onshore Australia drilling activity remained strong across multiple basins. In the Cooper Basin, Santos restored production from 91 wells following earlier flood disruptions and drilled a total of 104 wells during 2025, maintaining uninterrupted drilling operations throughout the year. In Queensland, development drilling continued at Fairview, with 21 wells drilled during the quarter as part of the SD25 and EE Phase 1 programs, bringing total program wells to 116.

Santos also secured a drilling rig for its upcoming Beetaloo Basin appraisal campaign, with a two- to three-well program planned for the third quarter of 2026. Regulatory approval applications have been submitted and consultation activities with Traditional Owners have been completed in preparation for operations.