Amplitude sidetrack intersects gas pay at Isabella offshore Victoria

Amplitude Energy reached total depth on the ST-1 sidetrack at the Isabella prospect in permit VIC/L24 in the offshore Otway Basin, Victoria, intersecting gas-bearing sands in the primary Waarre C reservoir target.

The 8½-in. hole section penetrated the Waarre C at 1,738 m TVDSS and reached planned total depth of 1,788 m TVDSS. Preliminary drilling and logging-while-drilling data recorded elevated gas readings coincident with increased resistivity, consistent with probable hydrocarbons.

Wireline logging to acquire pressure and sample data is scheduled in the coming days to support resource estimates and gas composition analysis. Following evaluation, the company will decide whether to complete ST-1 with a subsea tree. If completed, the well will be flow tested and suspended for potential development as part of the ECSP.

Isabella is located southwest of the Casino field in Commonwealth waters. Amplitude holds a 50% interest and operatorship in VIC/L24, with O.G. Energy holding the remaining 50%.