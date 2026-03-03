Petro-Victory spuds SJ-12 well at São João field offshore Brazil

Petro-Victory Energy began drilling operations on the SJ-12 exploration well at the São João field in the pre-salt Santos Basin, Brazil.

The SJ-12 well has been spudded as part of the company’s ongoing appraisal and development activities in the field, with drilling expected to evaluate reservoir quality and hydrocarbon potential in new targets identified within the São João area.

Results from SJ-12 are anticipated to inform future development planning and potential expansion of production operations at São João.