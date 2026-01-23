Beacon brings Zephyrus field onstream, completes second well in US Gulf

Beacon Offshore Energy started oil and natural gas production from the Zephyrus field in the US Gulf of Mexico, following startup of the initial development well in late December 2025.

The Zephyrus development is located in Mississippi Canyon Block 759, approximately 130 mi southeast of New Orleans, in water depths ranging from 3,100 to 3,600 ft. The discovery well, Zephyrus #1, was drilled in 2023 and intersected oil-bearing Middle Miocene Cris “I” M2 sandstone reservoirs.

Beacon and its partners tied the field into Shell-operated subsea infrastructure at West Boreas, enabling production to be processed at the Olympus platform in the Mars Corridor. The 9-mi subsea tie-back incorporates a high-integrity pressure protection system and enabled a streamlined infrastructure-led development approach that reduced time to first production.

In parallel, Beacon has completed drilling of a second development well, Zephyrus #2, which reached a total measured depth of 26,270 ft. The well encountered 116 ft of net pay across three Miocene reservoir intervals, including the producing M2 sand and additional M0 and UM1 sands.

Completion operations are currently underway on Zephyrus #2, with production startup expected by the end of Q1 2026. The second well is expected to further increase field output and support continued development of the Zephyrus reservoir system.