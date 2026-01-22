Angus lifts Saltfleetby output with well workovers, compressor optimization

Angus Energy’s Saltfleetby Gas Field delivered increased production in Q4 2025, driven by improved well performance, enhanced well management and optimization of booster compressor operations at reduced wellhead pressures.

Operational efficiency at the field was approximately 94% for the quarter. The uplift reflected higher equipment uptime and focused workovers on producing wells to address liquid loading and maximize flow.

Phase 1 of the Saltfleetby well workovers was completed on the Saltfleetby-B2 well, where coil tubing operations, cleaning and stimulation treatments have ended and the well is now in flowback with gas, condensate and water returning to the facility. Phase 2 workover operations started on Saltfleetby-B7 in mid-January 2026, with post-workover cleanup expected to take several weeks before the full production impact can be assessed.