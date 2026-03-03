NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Velesto secures 5-year drilling contract for NAGA 2

Mar 3, 2026
0 288 Less than a minute

Velesto Energy was awarded a drilling contract by PETRONAS Carigali for the NAGA 2, an independent-leg cantilever jackup drilling rig with a drilling depth capability of 30,000 ft and has a rated operating water depth of 350 ft.

Under the contract, the rig will undertake drilling activities, with operations having started in February 2026 for a firm period of five years. The contract is expected to contribute positively to the Group’s rig utilization and earnings visibility from 2026 to 2030.

Mar 3, 2026
0 288 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Amplitude sidetrack intersects gas pay at Isabella offshore Victoria

Amplitude sidetrack intersects gas pay at Isabella offshore Victoria

Mar 3, 2026
Petro-Victory commences drilling campaign in the Potiguar Basin

Petro-Victory spuds SJ-12 well at São João field offshore Brazil

Mar 3, 2026

Smaller operators look to drilling contractor partners for flexibility, collaboration

Mar 3, 2026

Learning Teams concept can help organizations better incorporate HOP principles

Mar 2, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button