Saipem launches new drilling training center

Saipem launched its Drilling Training Center, a specialized training hub dedicated to developing technical skills in the drilling sector. The center is designed to offer training programs that integrate theory and practice, using cutting-edge technologies and an immersive approach.

At the heart of the center is the full-scale simulator, which faithfully replicates real operational scenarios, ensuring a unique immersive experience. The simulation system reproduces the dimensions and perceptions of a drilling rig on a screen composed of 24 monitors, spanning over 8 m in length and 3 m in height.

The cyber chairs (control seats) are equipped with the same Human-Machine Interfaces and control systems installed on actual rigs, allowing for accurate replication of commands, settings, and operational supervision. The simulator is based on an advanced mathematical and fluid-dynamic model, capable of emulating well geological conditions and reproducing offshore drilling dynamics, with particular focus on deep-water operations, for realistic and safe training.

The center also offers the possibility of conducting training and certification off-site, directly on location, ensuring maximum flexibility.