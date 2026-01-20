ORLEN, Equinor discover gas and condensate in North Sea

ORLEN and Equinor discovered gas and condensate at the Sissel prospect in the 15/8-3 S exploration well on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The well was drilled about 5 km southeast of the Utgard field in the North Sea and is the first exploration well drilled in production license 1137.

Exploration well 15/8-3 S was drilled by the Deepsea Atlantic semisubmersible rig to a vertical depth of 4,282 m below sea level and a measured depth of 4,359 m, reaching the Rattray Formation in the Middle Jurassic. The well encountered condensate-rich gas in sandstone layers within the upper part of the Hugin Formation, proving a hydrocarbon column of approximately 95 m within a total reservoir section of 148 m. No water contact was encountered before the well was permanently plugged and abandoned.

Preliminary estimates place recoverable volumes in the range of 6.3–28.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The license partners are evaluating potential development concepts, including a possible tie-back to existing North Sea infrastructure.