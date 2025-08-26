NewsSafety and ESG

Reach Subsea’s USV sets sail for Australia

Aug 26, 2025
0 283 Less than a minute
Reach Subsea’s USV sets sail for Australia

Reach Subsea’s Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV) Reach Remote 2 is in route to Australia to deliver services for Woodside.

The Reach Remote 2 USV will perform reservoir monitoring on the Scarborough gas field using Reach Subsea’s gWatch technology. This operation will help reduce offshore personnel operational risks, cut costs and reduce environmental impact compared to traditional crewed vessels.

gWatch is a reservoir monitoring technology widely used across Norwegian gas fields. It measures time-lapse gravity and seafloor deformation to detect small changes in reservoir mass and pressure. These high-precision measurements significantly reduce uncertainty in gas reserves (GIIP) and aquifer influx, enhancing history-matching workflows and supporting more accurate production forecasts and infill well planning.

Aug 26, 2025
0 283 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Incorporating human factors into training is key for mitigating well control events

Aug 27, 2025

Nabors reexamines BOP testing standards after Bakken trial with extended intervals

Aug 27, 2025

SLB OneSubsea awarded EPC contract for Equinor’s Fram Sør project

Aug 26, 2025

Westgate provides update on three-well drilling program

Aug 26, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button