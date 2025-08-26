Reach Subsea’s USV sets sail for Australia

Reach Subsea’s Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV) Reach Remote 2 is in route to Australia to deliver services for Woodside.

The Reach Remote 2 USV will perform reservoir monitoring on the Scarborough gas field using Reach Subsea’s gWatch technology. This operation will help reduce offshore personnel operational risks, cut costs and reduce environmental impact compared to traditional crewed vessels.

gWatch is a reservoir monitoring technology widely used across Norwegian gas fields. It measures time-lapse gravity and seafloor deformation to detect small changes in reservoir mass and pressure. These high-precision measurements significantly reduce uncertainty in gas reserves (GIIP) and aquifer influx, enhancing history-matching workflows and supporting more accurate production forecasts and infill well planning.