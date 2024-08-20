Uncategorized

S-O 2024_DCTD-1

Aug 20, 2024
0 49 Less than a minute
All data measured, calculated and captured by wellsite sensors are fed into ProFrac’s MQTT broker. A third-party interface, adapted to work with the MQTT broker, communicates via MQTT to the IWS inVision Wellsite system, which translates the data to the IWS standard data model. The data is then transferred to the inVision Live Cloud, where it is available to the operator at locations both onsite and remote.
Aug 20, 2024
0 49 Less than a minute

Related Articles

S-O 2024 – Havtil

Aug 20, 2024

S-O 2024 – Markets_3

Aug 20, 2024

S-O 2024 – Markets_2

Aug 20, 2024

S-O 2024 – Markets_1

Aug 20, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check This Out
Close
Back to top button