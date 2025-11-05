NewsOnshore AdvancesUncategorized

Union Jack reports Sark well results in Oklahoma

Union Jack Oil reported that the Sark well in central Oklahoma did not yield commercial hydrocarbons following a 30-day production test of the Prue Sandstone. The well was drilled to a total depth of 5,391 ft, with electric logs indicating hydrocarbon-bearing intervals prior to testing.

Temporary production facilities were installed to evaluate the Prue interval, but testing results confirmed that flow rates were not commercially viable. Post-well analysis indicated the presence of a valid structural closure that was later breached.

Union Jack holds a 53% interest in the Sark well.

