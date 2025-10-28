Uncategorized

ND25_Onshore3

Oct 28, 2025
Rystad Energy expects the Brent crude price to average $62/bbl in Q4 2025, which would be lower than the overall forecast average of $69/bbl for the year. However, no further declines are expected for 2026, with a $62/bbl average forecasted for the year. (Click the image to enlarge.)
