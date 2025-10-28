Uncategorized

ND25_Onshore4

Oct 28, 2025
The US Lower 48 rig count is likely to continue its downward trajectory in 2026, according to Rystad. For horizontal rigs specifically, the rig count is projected to drop from 494 this year to 448 next year. However, that figure should start to increase in 2027 as gas prices increase, driving more activity in gas-heavy basins. (Click the image to enlarge.)
