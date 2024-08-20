Uncategorized

S-O 2024 – Markets_2

Aug 20, 2024
0 43 Less than a minute
By the end of 2025, an additional 40 rigs are forecast to be active in the Lower 48 relative to current levels. This assumes that faster drilling operations will keep opeators from needing more rigs, with Wood Mackenzie estimating that, for every 5% improvement in drilling efficiency achieved, 28 fewer rigs will be needed.
Aug 20, 2024
0 43 Less than a minute

Related Articles

S-O 2024 – Havtil

Aug 20, 2024

S-O 2024 – Markets_3

Aug 20, 2024

S-O 2024 – Markets_1

Aug 20, 2024

S-O 2024 – ESG_3

Aug 20, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check This Out
Close
Back to top button