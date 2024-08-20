Uncategorized

S-O 2024 – Markets_1

Aug 20, 2024
Wood Mackenzie is forecasting cost deflation of just 1% for 2025. With oilfield service companies continuing their focus on maintaining margins, their pricing is unlikely to fall. This means operators will need to focus on maximizing efficiencies if they want to further reduce well costs.
Aug 20, 2024
