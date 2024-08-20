Uncategorized

S-O 2024 – Markets_3

Aug 20, 2024
Wood Mackenzie forecasts an aggregate oil and gas supply shortfall of 13 billion boe per year by 2030 in Asia – up from 9 billion boe today.
