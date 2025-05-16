Global and Regional MarketsNews

Rhino, Halliburton deliver first two exploration wells in Namibia

May 16, 2025
0 92 Less than a minute

Rhino Resources and Halliburton announced the delivery of two exploration wells on Block 2914 within Petroleum Exploration License (PEL) 85 offshore Namibia. These exploration wells are the first to be completed entirely from in-country infrastructure through Halliburton’s operational bases in Walvis Bay, Swakopmund and Lüderitz.

“At the onset of the drilling campaign, we communicated to our partners that Rhino’s exploration efforts in Namibia should simultaneously prove geological potential and deliver long-term benefits for the country. The discoveries on Block 2914 are a promising start to this journey, which will contribute to the foundation we are laying for Namibia’s burgeoning oil and gas industry,” said Travis Smithard, CEO of Rhino Resources.

May 16, 2025
0 92 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Perenco drills Onyx gas well, Trinidad and Tobago

May 15, 2025

Eni starts production from Merakes East field, offshore Indonesia

May 14, 2025
Sinopec sets new vertical well depth record of 5,300 m

Sinopec sets new vertical well depth record of 5,300 m

May 14, 2025

Intelligent completion system enables continuous communication with downhole tools

May 14, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button