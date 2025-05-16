Rhino, Halliburton deliver first two exploration wells in Namibia

Rhino Resources and Halliburton announced the delivery of two exploration wells on Block 2914 within Petroleum Exploration License (PEL) 85 offshore Namibia. These exploration wells are the first to be completed entirely from in-country infrastructure through Halliburton’s operational bases in Walvis Bay, Swakopmund and Lüderitz.

“At the onset of the drilling campaign, we communicated to our partners that Rhino’s exploration efforts in Namibia should simultaneously prove geological potential and deliver long-term benefits for the country. The discoveries on Block 2914 are a promising start to this journey, which will contribute to the foundation we are laying for Namibia’s burgeoning oil and gas industry,” said Travis Smithard, CEO of Rhino Resources.