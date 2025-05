Valeura Energy took a final investment decision on redevelopment of the Wassana field, in License G10/48, offshore Gulf of Thailand.

The redevelopment will include a new-build central processing platform, extending the end-of-field life to 2043, an increase of 16 years. First oil is expected in Q2 2027, with peak field production of 10,000 barrels per day – more than 2.7 times current output from the field.