RH Petrogas Indonesia campaign kicks off with two wells

RH Petrogas awarded a drilling services contract to the group’s own rig for the upcoming campaign in West Papua, Indonesia. The campaign is focused on two exploration wells scheduled to spud in Q1 2026 and targets incremental production from existing assets acquired earlier this year.

The award covers a jack-up rig mobilization, well-site services, and tubulars supply for a 35-day campaign per well. The company expects the wells to tap shallow-water reservoirs and achieve measured depths of approximately 2,800 m. RH Petrogas emphasized that using infrastructure already in place reduces drilling risk and lowers the total well cost compared with new greenfield locations.

Drilling contractor mobilization is set to begin in December 2025, with rig‐up at location planned for January. Completion is expected by March 2026, after which RH Petrogas plans to evaluate production tie-in options for a mid-2026 lift-off.