BP completes Cypre project, Trinidad and Tobago

Nov 24, 2025
BP Trinidad and Tobago (bpTT) completed the Cypre seven-well drilling program following delivery of first gas in April 2025.

The Cypre development is made up of seven wells tied back into bpTT’s existing Juniper platform. Four wells were drilled and completed at the end of 2024 with the first gas delivered in April this year.

The project team has now drilled, completed and commissioned the remaining three wells. At peak, Cypre is projected to deliver approximately 45,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Cypre is bpTT’s third subsea development.

