Drilling Rigs & AutomationNewsOnshore AdvancesThe Offshore FrontierVideos

Remote center provides avenue for integrating automation with human knowledge, boosting performance

Nov 18, 2025
0 287 1 minute read

As a drilling contractor and a provider of automation systems, Nabors is in a unique position to deliver an integrated approach to drilling operations, said Blair Paul, Remote Operations Center (ROC) Manager at Nabors. Through its ROC, the company combines process automation with human expertise to standardize performance, refining digital recipes for rig activities, supervising closed-loop controls during execution and monitoring for dysfunctions. These functionalities have shown noticeable impacts on performance and safety outcomes, Mr Paul said during a presentation at the IADC Drilling Engineers Committee (DEC) Q4 Tech Forum on 12 November in Houston, Texas.

In this video interview with DC, Mr Paul spoke about the value that drilling contractors, operators and service companies derive from the ROC, as well as the ways in which Nabors incorporates automation into the center.

Nov 18, 2025
0 287 1 minute read

Related Articles

BW Energy completes Kharas-1 appraisal well operations

Nov 19, 2025
DeepOcean awarded UK subsea tie-back contract

DeepOcean awarded UK subsea tie-back contract

Nov 19, 2025
Shelf has developed a fit-for-purpose competency program based on internal and external training. Built from scratch, the program provides flexibility in how and where training and self-learning take place.

Shelf Drilling jasckup to resume Middle East contract

Nov 19, 2025
Sed Energy's GHTH begins 21-month drilling campaign for PTTEP

Sed Energy’s GHTH begins 21-month drilling campaign for PTTEP

Nov 19, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button