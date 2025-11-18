Remote center provides avenue for integrating automation with human knowledge, boosting performance

As a drilling contractor and a provider of automation systems, Nabors is in a unique position to deliver an integrated approach to drilling operations, said Blair Paul, Remote Operations Center (ROC) Manager at Nabors. Through its ROC, the company combines process automation with human expertise to standardize performance, refining digital recipes for rig activities, supervising closed-loop controls during execution and monitoring for dysfunctions. These functionalities have shown noticeable impacts on performance and safety outcomes, Mr Paul said during a presentation at the IADC Drilling Engineers Committee (DEC) Q4 Tech Forum on 12 November in Houston, Texas.

In this video interview with DC, Mr Paul spoke about the value that drilling contractors, operators and service companies derive from the ROC, as well as the ways in which Nabors incorporates automation into the center.