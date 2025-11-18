NewsPhotos

Photo Gallery: IADC Drilling Engineers Committee Q4 Technology Forum, 12 November

Nov 18, 2025
The IADC Drilling Engineers Committee held its Q4 Technology Forum on 12 November in Houston, Texas, bringing together operators, drilling contractors and service companies to discuss the evolving role of real-time centers in modern drilling. Speakers shared insights on digital workflows, integrated operations, AI-enabled optimization and the growing impact of remote execution models across both land and offshore environments.

