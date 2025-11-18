Drilling Rigs & AutomationNewsSafety and ESGThe Offshore FrontierVideos

Maersk Training, Weatherford partner to maximize potential of simulator offerings in MPD training

Nov 18, 2025
0 473 1 minute read

Global adoption of managed pressure drilling (MPD) has continued to grow as operators increasingly recognize its benefits. Training and workforce competency are critical to this adoption, ensuring personnel are prepared to execute MPD operations effectively, safely and consistently. To that end, on 31 October Maersk Training and Weatherford announced a partnership to jointly develop and commercialize a suite of IADC-accredited MPD training programs, marking the first time that the full offering has been made available by a training provider.

In this video taken at Maersk Training’s facility in Houston, Texas, on 5 November, DC spoke with Guilherme Lopes Silveira, Oil & Gas Lead at Maersk Training; Andrew Galbreath, Head of Commercial – North America at Maersk Training; and Zac Mahlum, VP of MPD at Weatherford, about the partnership between the two companies and how Maersk Training’s simulator offerings can help bolster MPD training overall.

Nov 18, 2025
0 473 1 minute read

Related Articles

BW Energy completes Kharas-1 appraisal well operations

Nov 19, 2025
DeepOcean awarded UK subsea tie-back contract

DeepOcean awarded UK subsea tie-back contract

Nov 19, 2025
Shelf has developed a fit-for-purpose competency program based on internal and external training. Built from scratch, the program provides flexibility in how and where training and self-learning take place.

Shelf Drilling jasckup to resume Middle East contract

Nov 19, 2025
Sed Energy's GHTH begins 21-month drilling campaign for PTTEP

Sed Energy’s GHTH begins 21-month drilling campaign for PTTEP

Nov 19, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button