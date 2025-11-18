Maersk Training, Weatherford partner to maximize potential of simulator offerings in MPD training

Global adoption of managed pressure drilling (MPD) has continued to grow as operators increasingly recognize its benefits. Training and workforce competency are critical to this adoption, ensuring personnel are prepared to execute MPD operations effectively, safely and consistently. To that end, on 31 October Maersk Training and Weatherford announced a partnership to jointly develop and commercialize a suite of IADC-accredited MPD training programs, marking the first time that the full offering has been made available by a training provider.

In this video taken at Maersk Training’s facility in Houston, Texas, on 5 November, DC spoke with Guilherme Lopes Silveira, Oil & Gas Lead at Maersk Training; Andrew Galbreath, Head of Commercial – North America at Maersk Training; and Zac Mahlum, VP of MPD at Weatherford, about the partnership between the two companies and how Maersk Training’s simulator offerings can help bolster MPD training overall.