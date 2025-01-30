ReconAfrica anounces results of Naingopo well exploration

ReconAfrica announced the results of the Naingopo exploration well within the Damara Fold Belt on Petroleum Exploration Licence 073 (“PEL 73”), onshore Namibia.

The Naingopo well reached a total depth of 4,184 m on 26 November 2024. The well proved the occurrence of both the Mulden and Otavi stratigraphy and encountered 52 m of net reservoir in the Otavi Group, with the Mulden reservoirs being tighter than expected. The Naingopo VSP has allowed the company to correlate the well results to the Otavi seismic event, derisking the Otavi presence in future Damara Fold Belt prospects.

Additionally, the indication of oil via rock fluorescence was pervasive within the Otavi Group. This interval of fluorescence was associated with oil being recovered at surface in the drilling mud system.

Side wall cores, isotubes, cuttings and fluid samples are currently with third-party service providers for analysis. The VSP processing is being finalized, along with the structural and stratigraphic interpretations from the formation image logs.

In addition to the plan to move next to Prospect I in the Damara Fold Belt, ReconAfrica is advancing permitting for a planned 3D seismic acquisition program, which is expected to include both Rift Basin and Damara Fold Belt locations and will be conducted by vibroseis. They expect to commence 3D seismic acquisition in the second half of 2025.

ReconAfrica holds a 70% working interest in PEL 73 and is operator of the concession. Partners are BW Energy Limited with a 20% working interest and NAMCOR with a 10% working interest.