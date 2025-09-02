NewsOnshore Advances

ReconAfrica delivers Kavango West 1X drilling update

Sep 2, 2025
ReconAfrica provided a drilling update on the Kavango West 1X exploration well that spud on 31 July 2025.

The well is currently drilling the 8.5-in section at a depth of approximately 1,910 m. The next and final casing string will be set at approximately 2,400 m before drilling penetrates the Otavi reservoir zone in October.

The drill plan includes drilling approximately 1,500 m of the Otavi reservoir before reaching total depth of around 3,800-4,250 m by the end of November 2025.

President and CEO Brian Reinsborough, “We anticipate entering the Otavi reservoir, the primary target for the Damara Fold Belt Play, in October and plan to penetrate over 1,500 m of potential reservoir section before reaching TD. We look forward to reporting results of this play opening well to all stakeholders around year-end.”

