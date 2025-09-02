PV Drilling jackup to drill at Kinh Ngu Trang field

PV Drilling jackup rig PV DRILLING VIII signed its first drilling contract with Vietnam-Russia JV Vietsovpetro and is preparing to carry out a drilling program at the Kinh Ngu Trang field, located in the Cuu Long basin, Block 09-2/09. The contract includes six firm wells (approximately 267 days) and six optional wells. The drilling was expected to begin in the end of August 2025.

The PV DRILLING VIII is capable of operating in water depths of over 120 m and drilling to a depth of approximately 9,000 m. It has living quarters with a capacity to accommodate 120 personnel and will be equipped with the offline activity system to meet current advanced technological drilling requirements.

PV Drilling currently owns, manages and operates five jackup rigs and one semisubmersible tender assist drilling rig, along with chartered rigs to serve domestic clients.