Saipem extends deployment of Deep Value Driller into 2026

Saipem agreed to extend the amended bareboat charter for the seventh-generation drillship Deep Value Driller through 31 July 2026, maintaining the vessel’s availability for deepwater well programs. The extension covers a firm period of 31 days with options to prolong charter further into 2027.

In addition to the charter extension, the parties agreed to prolong the window for Saipem to exercise its purchase option on the drillship until 16 February 2026. If Saipem exercises its further extension rights, the drillship could remain under contract until 31 July 2027 with the purchase option similarly extended.