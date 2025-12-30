NewsPeople, Companies and Products

Saipem extends deployment of Deep Value Driller into 2026

Dec 30, 2025
0 185 Less than a minute
Saipem extends deployment of Deep Value Driller into 2026

Saipem agreed to extend the amended bareboat charter for the seventh-generation drillship Deep Value Driller through 31 July 2026, maintaining the vessel’s availability for deepwater well programs. The extension covers a firm period of 31 days with options to prolong charter further into 2027.

In addition to the charter extension, the parties agreed to prolong the window for Saipem to exercise its purchase option on the drillship until 16 February 2026. If Saipem exercises its further extension rights, the drillship could remain under contract until 31 July 2027 with the purchase option similarly extended.

Dec 30, 2025
0 185 Less than a minute

Related Articles

ASRY completes rig upgrades for ADES jackup fleet

ASRY completes rig upgrades for ADES jackup fleet

Dec 30, 2025
Noble plans divestment of six jackups

Soiltech awarded contract on Noble Resolute

Dec 30, 2025
Libra Consortium announces first oil from Mero-4 FPSO in Brazil pre-salt

Shell grows interest in Atapu and Mero units offshore Brazil

Dec 30, 2025
PETRONAS completes drilling Caiman-1 well

PETRONAS completes drilling Caiman-1 well

Dec 29, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button