Kosmos continues offshore drilling in Ghana

Kosmos Energy advanced its offshore Ghana drilling program during the 2025–2026 period, building momentum at the Jubilee field and securing a longer-term license to support continued activity.

At Jubilee, the partnership completed the J-74 producer well as part of the ongoing development campaign. The well encountered multiple hydrocarbon-bearing intervals with approximately 50 m of net pay and is expected to contribute to field production once brought online. Drilling operations are continuing, with the next producer well already underway.

The Jubilee partners have approved five additional development wells for drilling in 2026, extending the current campaign. In parallel, government approvals were secured to extend the West Cape Three Points and Deepwater Tano petroleum agreements to 2040, providing a longer runway for future drilling.

The extended licenses underpin plans for continued development and infill drilling across the Jubilee area, supporting a multi-year program that includes up to 20 additional wells as the partners continue to mature and develop the offshore Ghana asset base.