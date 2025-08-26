NewsSafety and ESG

BP awards Bilfinger inspection services contract for North Sea assets

The Seagull oil and gas field operated by bp (a subsea tieback to the Eastern Trough Area Project (ETAP) hub) in the UK North Sea.

Bilfinger secured a contract to provide inspection services using Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) across all of BP’s North Sea assets. This follows the recent three-year extension of Bilfinger’s existing insulation, access and painting (ISP) contract with BP in the UK, originally awarded in 2019.

Since the initial contract with BP, Bilfinger has expanded its service provision to include tank entry and specialist cleaning. A range of technologies including robotics and artificial intelligence will be deployed to enhance efficiency, reduce emissions and support BP’s commitment to sustainable operations. The contract will also introduce an end-to-end digital workflow.

