NewsOnshore Advances

Trinidad: Touchstone drills first Central block well in nearly 20 years

Jan 5, 2026
0 150 1 minute read

Touchstone Exploration is drilling the Carapal Ridge-3 development well (CR-3) on the Central block onshore in Trinidad as part of its natural gas development program, marking the first well in this pool in nearly two decades.

Touchstone holds a 65% operating working interest in CR-3, with Heritage Limited holding the remaining 35%. The well was spud on 23 November 2025 using Star Valley drilling rig #205 and drilled to a total depth of about 8,200 ft over 35 days.

CR-3 encountered a substantial 1,082 ft of net sand, including around 1,000 ft of Herrera sand, with wireline, mud logging and drilling data indicating hydrocarbon-bearing sands throughout the Herrera interval. The well also established a second gas-charged play in the Karamat formation, which is being evaluated for potential future drilling.

Completion operations are underway, and tie-in to the Central block natural gas processing facility is targeted for the first quarter of 2026. Initial production is expected to begin shortly after tie-in.

Jan 5, 2026
0 150 1 minute read

Related Articles

The Government of Ghana, Tullow Oil, Kosmos Energy, PetroSA, GNPC and Explorco Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Extend Ghana Production Licenses to 2040

Kosmos continues offshore drilling in Ghana

Jan 5, 2026
Capricorn sees positive exploration results in Egypt

Capricorn sees positive exploration results in Egypt

Jan 5, 2026
Equinor strikes oil in Johan Castberg field, Barents Sea

Transocean awarded contract, extension for two rigs

Jan 5, 2026
Europa signs farm-out agreement for offshore Equatorial Guinea

Europa signs farm-out agreement for offshore Equatorial Guinea

Jan 2, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button