Capricorn sees positive exploration results in Egypt

Jan 5, 2026
Capricorn Energy reported encouraging exploration results from its onshore Egypt portfolio, with recent drilling supporting continued license progression and future exploration activity.

In the North Um Baraka license, the NUMB-6 exploration well improved subsurface understanding of the play and supported the partners’ decision to move forward with a development lease application. The results strengthen the exploration case for additional drilling following planned tie-in activities.

At the South East Horus license, the SEH-6X well successfully extended a proven petroleum system. Data from the well justified advancement into the next license phase, positioning the block for continued exploration and appraisal planning.

The results highlight Capricorn’s focus on selectively advancing exploration prospects in the Western Desert, with recent drilling outcomes forming the technical basis for future exploration-led activity in Egypt.

